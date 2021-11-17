(CBS Detroit) — A farm that sells onions in Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois and Pennsylvania is voluntarily recalling bags of onions over potential salmonella contamination.
According to a Food & Drug Administration (FDA) company announcement, Alsum Farms & Produce Inc. Friesland, Wisconsin, said the recall affects fresh whole yellow onions in 3-pound and 5-pound bags and 50-pounds cartons; fresh whole white onions in 2-pound bags; and fresh whole red onion in 2-pound bags.
The onions were delivered to select retailers between July 13 and Aug. 18 and were imported from Chihuahua, Mexico.
Officials said the onions were sourced from New Mexico-based Keeler Family Farms.
“The health and safety of our customers is our top priority,” Heidi Randall, COO of Alsum Farms & Produce, said in the announcement. “We advise consumers check their home pantries for any recalled product remaining to minimize even the slightest risk to public health.”
As of Monday, no illnesses have been reported linked to the onions.
Click here for more information.
