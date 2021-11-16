Art Road, Michigan Glass Project Bringing Art Class Back to DPSCD StudentsTuesday students participated in a live glassblowing demonstration to teach kids about the technique and history of glass art.

Michigan Journalist Danny Fenster Arrives In US After Release From Myanmar PrisonAmerican journalist Danny Fenster, who was freed after nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar, arrived Tuesday in the United States for an emotional reunion with his family.

Trump-Backed Michigan Secretary Of State Candidate Spread False Election Claims, January 6 Conspiracy TheoriesKristina Karamo, the candidate Donald Trump is backing to be Michigan's next secretary of state, has falsely claimed the former President was the true victor in Michigan in 2020 and has spread the conspiracy theory that left-wing anarchists were behind the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Former Detroit Police Officer Pleads Guilty To Taking Bribes, 4th Charged In Towing Corruption ProbeProsecutors say Alonzo Jones accepted about $3,200 in bribes "with the intent to be influenced and rewarded in connection with his duties overseeing and running the Detroit Police Vehicle Auction."

Portion Of Farmington Road North Of 11 Mile To Close Beginning Nov. 17A portion of Farmington Road will be closed starting Nov. 17 for emergency repairs.

Henry Ford Health Reports Major Increase In COVID-19 Hospitalizations, Up 60% Since End Of OctoberHenry Ford Hospital official’s say they’ve seen almost an 60% rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations since the end of October. They say most of those hospitalized are unvaccinated.