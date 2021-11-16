(CBS DETROIT) – On Saturday, Nov. 13, a plane crashed on Beaver Island, killing four of the five passengers aboard.
After reading the news stories, you may be asking yourself, “Where is Beaver Island?”
Beaver Island is an island located in Lake Michigan.
The island is in Charlevoix County and is located about 30 miles from Charlevoix.
It is Lake Michigan’s largest island and it is the third-largest island in the state of Michigan, after Isle Royale and Drummond Island.
Beaver Island has a variety to offer, including museums, biking and hiking trails, beaches, and more!
Visitors can enjoy the island walking, biking, can bring a car with them by ferry, or rent one once they are on the island.
