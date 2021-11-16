(CBS DETROIT) – A portion of Farmington Road will be closed starting Nov. 17 for emergency repairs.
READ MORE: Art Road, Michigan Glass Project Bringing Art Class Back to DPSCD Students
The section of Farmington Road that will be closed includes the area of roadway between Quaker Valley Road and Biddestone Lane.
The closure is expected to last seven to 10 days. Road work will need to occur after this time period, but it will not require a full closure of the area.READ MORE: Michigan Journalist Danny Fenster Arrives In US After Release From Myanmar Prison
Crews will repair a section of pavement during this closure and they are completing this repair before winter weather impacts the road conditions.
If anyone has any questions, please contact the City of Farmington Hills Engineering Division at 248-871-2560.MORE NEWS: Trump-Backed Michigan Secretary Of State Candidate Spread False Election Claims, January 6 Conspiracy Theories
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.