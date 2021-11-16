(CBS Detroit) — A 15-year-old girl found behind the wheel early Tuesday morning is believed to be a victim of human trafficking, Michigan State Police say.
At about 2:15 a.m., troopers conducted a stop of a black Dodge Charger speeding near Eight Mile Road and Schoenherr at the Detroit-Warren border. Police say the teen did not have ID and gave troopers a fake name.
According to a report from The Detroit News, an investigation determined she was reported missing from Jackson County in September.
MSP says more information was obtained and it is believed she was trafficked in Detroit. She was transported to a local hospital for examination.
"After she is examined at the hospital, troopers will return her to her family. The investigation is continuing to locate her traffickers. Great work by the troopers looking past the initial stop and rescuing this child," MSP says in a tweet.
