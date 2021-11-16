(CBS Detroit) — Air safety investigators are still looking into what might have caused a plane to crash on Beaver Island.
Five people, including the pilot, were on board Saturday, Nov. 13, when the small passenger plane took off. However, officials say shortly after, it crashed at the airport.
The sole survivor, who is an 11-year-old girl, is being treated for her injuries. The child’s mother believes her husband protected her from more serious injures by holding her tightly as the plane went down.
The National Transportation Safety Board says it is looking at the weight of the plane and wind as possible factors.
Beaver Island is an island located in Lake Michigan. The island is in Charlevoix County and is located about 30 miles from Charlevoix.
It is Lake Michigan's largest island and it is the third-largest island in the state of Michigan, after Isle Royale and Drummond Island.
