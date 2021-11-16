(CBS Detroit) — Michigan, especially Metro Detroit schools, are dealing with more COVID cases as we inch closer to the holidays.
The state reports 87 new outbreaks in schools, with the largest in the metro area at Mumford High School in Detroit.READ MORE: Officials Investigating Cause Of Fatal Plane Crash On Beaver Island
The Detroit Public School Community District confirms at least 16 cases there over the last week — all among teachers and students.READ MORE: COVID-19 Hospitalizations Reach Seven-Month High In Michigan
This week’s reported outbreak is a decrease from last week’s report of 104 school-related COVID outbreaks.MORE NEWS: Art Road, Michigan Glass Project Bringing Art Class Back to DPSCD Students
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.