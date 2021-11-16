(CBS Detroit) — What Michigan officials previously called a “fourth COVID surge,” can now be seen from the hospitals handling the cases.
The state hit a seven-month high of hospitalizations tied to the virus on Monday, with more than 3,000 people currently occupying a bed.READ MORE: Officials Investigating Cause Of Fatal Plane Crash On Beaver Island
This comes as the state reported 21,000 new cases total from over the weekend.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state leads the most cases per population in the last seven days. The CDC’s COVID Data Tracker shows Michigan’s case rate at 503.8 per 100,000.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 87 New COVID-19 Outbreaks In Schools
Henry Ford Hospital officials say they’ve seen a 60% rise in COVID-19 cases since the end of October. More than 300 patients are hospitalized with the virus throughout the health system, with the Henry Ford Macomb, having the most, 81 patients.
Spectrum Health in West Michigan reported 367 COVID-19 patients at its hospitals — a “dramatic” increase in recent weeks, officials say.MORE NEWS: Art Road, Michigan Glass Project Bringing Art Class Back to DPSCD Students
