BOYNE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The second fatal plane crash in three days in northern Michigan killed the pilot and his passenger, authorities said Monday.
Pilot Kenneth Daniel Yott, 61, of Pontiac and 21-year-old passenger Corbin Dennis Kennedy of Howell were found dead Monday afternoon in the Beechcraft King Airplane in a wooded area in Charlevoix County's Melrose Township, police said.
It wasn't clear what caused the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.
Four people died in a plane crash Saturday on Michigan's Beaver Island west of Mackinaw City. The twin-engine Britten-Norman plane was flying from Charlevoix, the FAA said in a statement.
