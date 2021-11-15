  • WWJ-TV

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance locating a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that happened in a liquor store parking lot in Detroit.

On Wednesday, Nov. 10, at about 11:25 p.m., in the 9000 block of Hayes, the 25-year-old victim was trying to leave the liquor store parking lot in her silver 2012 Kia Rio when the suspect fired shots at her car.

The suspect and other individuals fled the scene in what looks like a black Mercury Mountaineer.

If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5940 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

