(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance locating a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that happened in a liquor store parking lot in Detroit.
On Wednesday, Nov. 10, at about 11:25 p.m., in the 9000 block of Hayes, the 25-year-old victim was trying to leave the liquor store parking lot in her silver 2012 Kia Rio when the suspect fired shots at her car.READ MORE: Genesee County Dropping School Mask Order On Dec. 22
The suspect and other individuals fled the scene in what looks like a black Mercury Mountaineer.
If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct at 313-596-5940 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
