(CBS Detroit) — A new report puts Michigan in the top 10 worst states for drivers.
According to the report by Bankrate, Michigan is ranked ninth. The top worst state is California with the best state being Ohio.READ MORE: Michigan's Gas Prices Slightly Drop After 2021 Record High, Report Shows
Bankrate says the identifying the best and worst states were based on data on safety (25% weighting), driving quality (25% weighting), weather (5% weighting) and cost (45% weighting).READ MORE: US Regulators Investigate Tesla Driver's Complaint Of 'Full Self-Driving' Software Causing Crash
Click here to read the entire report.
