(CBS DETROIT) – On Monday, Nov. 15, Danny Fenster, a Detroit native, and journalist was freed after spending 176 days in a Myanmar prison.

Bryan Fenster, Danny’s brother expressed how “overjoyed” their family is by this news and he went on to thank everyone who has supported them during this time, including Bill Richardson, New Mexico’s governor.

Rep. Lisa McClain who serves as the representative for Michigan’s 10th congressional district, shared that she is thrilled to see Danny return home to his family.

McClain has tweeted about Danny’s case throughout the duration of his time in prison, and when it was originally announced that Danny would be sentenced to 11 years in prison, she blamed the Biden Adminstration for not helping him.

Here’s a tweet that shows Danny Fenster and Gov. Richardson on the tarmac in Naypyidaw after Danny was released from prison.

The hashtag #BringDannyHome is flooded with tweets reacting to his release from prison.

For more information on Danny Fenster’s release from prison in Myanmar, visit here. 

