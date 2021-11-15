(CBS Detroit) — Although Michigan recently saw a rise in gas prices, there appears to be some relief.
According to AAA, the state’s average for a gallon of regular unleaded as of Nov. 15 is down to $3.39, which is 2 cents less than the national average.READ MORE: Report Says Michigan Ranks 9th Worst State For Drivers
In Detroit, customers are paying about $3.38.READ MORE: US Regulators Investigate Tesla Driver's Complaint Of 'Full Self-Driving' Software Causing Crash
This comes a week after the state’s average was at $3.43, setting a new 2021 high.MORE NEWS: Michigan Gov. Whitmer Reacts After President Biden Signs $1T Infrastructure Bill
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.