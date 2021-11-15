(CBS DETROIT) – Little Caesars just launched a new merchandise line, including a variety of products that could be perfect gifts for pizza-lovers as the holiday season approaches.
Some of the items released in this launch include a pizza-slice sleeping bag blanket, a button-down pizza shirt, pizza sneakers, a gaming chair, and jewelry.
In addition to this, holiday items have also been released, including ornaments and wrapping paper.
“Little Caesars is a cult brand that consumers want to be part of, we’re thrilled that people can show their brand love in the most Little Caesars way possible,” said Jeff Klein, chief marketing officer at Little Caesars, in a news release. “Our inspiration was, ‘pizza so good you want to wear it’—we’re embracing the fact that Little Caesars has no place in high fashion, and that’s exactly what people love about the brand.”
To shop the merchandise and stay updated on new releases, visit hotnreadyshop.com.
