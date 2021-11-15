ALPENA, Mich. (CBS Detroit/AP) — Deer hunters might find it easier to bag a buck than to have the meat processed in some areas of Michigan.

With the traditional 16-day firearm season starting Monday, some butchers in the northeastern Lower Peninsula expect to be very busy, especially because there’s less competition.

READ MORE: Police Search For Man Wanted In Aggravated Assault, Kidnapping At Detroit Gas Station

Several butcher shops have closed or their owners have retired, said Alisha Manning, owner of Bucky’s Meats in Lachine, west of Alpena.

“It’s getting to be slim pickings for northeast Michigan on butcher shops,” Manning told the Alpena News.

She has been processing deer from earlier limited deer hunts. Manning finally put a sign in her window telling hunters she was “maxed out” and couldn’t take more. But she’s prepared to take deer killed during the firearm season.

READ MORE: Woman Whose Son Was Buried Before She Arrived At Flint-Area Cemetery Loses Appeal

Manning said it was common to see pickup trucks outside her shop before she turned on the lights.

“It’s a good time to get into the business, for sure,” she said. “If you know what you’re doing, get some coolers and I’ll send you some business.”

At Dave’s Deer Shack in Alpena, Dave Radle said he’s also heard about processors hanging up their knives. He’s been handling deer since the youth hunt in September.

“My wife’s nervous, but I don’t sweat it,” he said of the demand for processing. “One at a time will do it.”

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, more than 550,000 deer hunters are anticipated to be heading into the woods for firearm season.

READ MORE: Distress Grows 2 Weeks After GVSU Student Brendan Santo Disappeared From Michigan State Campus

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.