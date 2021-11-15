Health Experts Want To Know More About Flu Cases At University Of MichiganFederal health experts are visiting the University of Michigan to learn more about hundreds of flu cases diagnosed by the campus health service.

Reactions To Detroit Native Danny Fenster's Release From Myanmar PrisonDanny Fenster was freed after spending 176 days in a Myanmar prison. Here are reactions to his release from family, a U.S. representative, and others who have been following his case.

World's Tallest Red Kettle Returns To Downtown Detroit As Salvation Army Kicks Off Annual CampaignIt's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Detroit as the Salvation Army sets up the world's tallest red kettle.

Detroit School District Opening COVID Vaccine Clinic On Nov. 13 For Eligible KidsThe Detroit Health Department is partnering with the Detroit Public Schools Community District to hold its first COVID vaccination clinic for kids this weekend.

Gov. Whitmer Vetoes Ban On Fining Michigan Employers For COVID ViolationsThe Democratic governor said the Republican-sponsored legislation would cause the state, which enforces workplace safety rules, to fall below minimum standards required by federal law.

Michigan Reports 15,878 New COVID-19 Cases, 83 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.