ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (CBS Detroit/AP) — Hundreds of people distressed over the disappearance of a college student who was visiting Michigan State University gathered Saturday to pray that the two-week mystery will be solved.

Despite extensive searches on campus, Brendan Santo, 18, still has not been located. Police said he was on foot when he left a residence hall shortly before midnight on Oct. 29, the eve of the Michigan-MSU football game.

Santo, a student at Grand Valley State University, graduated from Rochester Adams High School. A vigil was held on the football field Saturday.

“Our hearts have been breaking for Brendan, and for his family, and for all of you that knew him so well and loved him,” said Steve Andrews, a founding pastor of Kensington Church.

Shane Arbour, a member of the school hockey team, sought help from St. Anthony of Padua, who in the Catholic faith is invoked when people or important things are lost.

Arbour also added some humor, noting that Santo was “the only guy in the locker room who consistently had the worst-smelling gear” when he was on the team. The crowd laughed.

Meanwhile, in East Lansing, Santo’s disappearance was publicized on the scoreboard at Spartan Stadium and announced over the public address system.

On Friday, President Samuel Stanley said a camera at the entrance of Yakeley Hall was not working on the night of Santo’s disappearance.

“We are fixing that,” said Stanley, who added that he has ordered 300 new cameras throughout campus.

“Those cameras should be here in about a week and crews will begin installing them immediately,” he said.

According to a report from The Detroit News, a $5,000 reward offered to those with credible tips leading to Santo has increased to $11,000.

Anyone with information can call toll–free at 844–99–MSUPD or email tips@police.msu.edu. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Mid–Michigan at 517–483–STOP.

MSU Police and Public Safety can be contacted anytime by calling 517–355–2221 or 911 for emergencies.

