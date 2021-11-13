WALKER – Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
LIAM IS SUSPICIOUS OF THE DAVIDSONS – Walker (Jared Padalecki) tells his family about the surveillance cameras in their home and partners with Denise (guest star Tamara Feldman) to lure out whoever is watching them.
Liam (Keegan Allen) doesn’t trust Denise, or her husband Dan (guest star Dave Annable), which frustrates Walker who is trying to mend the rift between the families.
Micki (Lindsey Morgan) continues to deal with the ramifications of her time undercover.
Jackie Tejada directed the episode written by Casey Fisher (#204).
Jackie Tejada directed the episode written by Casey Fisher (#204).

Original airdate 11/18/2021.
Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.