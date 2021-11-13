BATWOMAN – Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
An unnerving discovery in a garden shed sends Renee Montoya (Victoria Cartagena) rushing to Ryan (Javicia Leslie) to ensure the city is on high alert.
Her terrifying theory – a Bat Trophy has entangled a new host, and her thorny ways are weaving their way through Gotham.
Alice (Rachel Skarsten) is suspiciously eager to help the Bat Team (Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson), and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) seeks vengeance for an incident involving her sister.
Robert Duncan directed the episode written by Jerry Shandy and Natalie Abrams (#306).
Original airdate 11/17/2021.
Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.