4400 – Monday, November 15, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
WALKING ON SUNSHINE – Finally, there is some good news for a few of the 4400.READ MORE: World's Tallest Red Kettle Returns To Downtown Detroit As Salvation Army Kicks Off Annual Campaign
Andre (TL Thompson) looks to study some of his new friends but mistakes from his past begin to affect him in present day.
Rev (Derrick A. King) finds some information about his son.READ MORE: Detroit School District Opening COVID Vaccine Clinic On Nov. 13 For Eligible Kids
Also starring, Brittany Adebumola, Joseph David-Jones, Ireon Roach, Jaye Ladymore, Khailah Johnson, Cory Jeacoma, AMARR, and Autumn Best.
The episode was directed by Tessa Blake and written by Jett Garrison (#104).
Original airdate 11/15/2021.MORE NEWS: Gov. Whitmer Vetoes Ban On Fining Michigan Employers For COVID Violations
Every episode of 4400 will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.