WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS – Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
SPECIAL GUEST NEIL BROWN JR ("SEAL TEAM") JOINS IN ON THE FUN – We have mischievous monkeys, dreaming dogs, stealing seals, copy cats, a goat on a blind date?!, Delighted dogs, and a cat who loves World's Funniest Animals!
Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton with special guest Neal Brown Jr. and commentary by Brian Cooper, Mikalah Gordon, Carmen Hodgson and Noah Matthews (#207).
Original airdate 11/20/2021.
Every episode of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.