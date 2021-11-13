  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    03:07 AMThe Doctors
    04:00 AMOrigins
    04:30 AMAnimals Unleashed
    05:00 AMPaid Program
    05:30 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, World's Funniest Animals

WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS – Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 9pm on CW50

SPECIAL GUEST NEIL BROWN JR (“SEAL TEAM”) JOINS IN ON THE FUN – We have mischievous monkeys, dreaming dogs, stealing seals, copy cats, a goat on a blind date?!, Delighted dogs, and a cat who loves World’s Funniest Animals!

READ MORE: World's Tallest Red Kettle Returns To Downtown Detroit As Salvation Army Kicks Off Annual Campaign

Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton with special guest Neal Brown Jr. and commentary by Brian Cooper, Mikalah Gordon, Carmen Hodgson and Noah Matthews (#207).

READ MORE: Detroit School District Opening COVID Vaccine Clinic On Nov. 13 For Eligible Kids

Original airdate 11/20/2021.

MORE NEWS: Gov. Whitmer Vetoes Ban On Fining Michigan Employers For COVID Violations

Every episode of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.