WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS – Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 9:30pm on CW50
COMEDIAN MAZ JOBRANI MAKES A GUEST APPEARANCE – We have barreling buffalo, broom riding birds, daring ducks, a dog who loves the snow blower, and a baby who is his pet dog’s favorite waiter!READ MORE: World's Tallest Red Kettle Returns To Downtown Detroit As Salvation Army Kicks Off Annual Campaign
Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton with special guest Maz Jobrani and commentary by Brian Cooper, Maiara Walsh, Neel Ghosh, and Mikalah Gordon (#205).READ MORE: Detroit School District Opening COVID Vaccine Clinic On Nov. 13 For Eligible Kids
Original airdate 11/6/2021.MORE NEWS: Gov. Whitmer Vetoes Ban On Fining Michigan Employers For COVID Violations
Every episode of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.