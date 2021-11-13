  • WWJ-TV

RIVERDALE – Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at 9pm on CW50

WELCOME TO RIVERVALE – Following the explosion that ended Season Five, a new day dawns in the town of RiverVALE, where everything is as it should be.

Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Reggie (Charles Melton) are now the town’s power couple, while Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) move in together.

But with Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) demanding a return to the “old ways,” this serenity will surely not last.

And how could Archie (KJ Apa) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) possibly have survived?

Vanessa Morgan, Casey Cott, Drew Ray Tanner, and Madchen Amick also star.

The episode was written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and directed by Gabriel Correa (#601).

Original airdate 11/16/2021.