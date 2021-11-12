(CBS Detroit) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Detroit as the Salvation Army sets up the world’s tallest red kettle.
It kicks off the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign.
The nonprofit is looking to raise more than $8.3 million to help ensure the hope continues for Metro Detroiters all year long.
The kettle is 56 feet tall and 24 feet wide.
