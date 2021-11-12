(CBS Detroit) — The 2|42 Community Church is seeking volunteers to help pack emergency meals for people in Haiti, with the goal of packing 242,000 meals.
Volunteers will be needed on Nov. 20. Meals will be packed at all seven campus locations — Ann Arbor, Brighton, Lansing, Livonia, Monroe, Saginaw and Taylor.
“These last two years haven’t been easy for our friends in Haiti,” 2|42 executive pastor Eric Rauch says in a statement. “Haiti has the highest hunger rates in the western hemisphere, and we want to help.”
This is not the first time the church will be sending meals to Haiti. Volunteers helped pack and ship meals in 2019.
“We are glad we were able to help, and we are thankful we can send emergency meals again this year,” Rauch says.
Those who are interesting in volunteering can sign up for a one-hour timeslot at 242community.com/biggive. Once the volunteers arrive, it’s a simple four-part process to pack shelf-stable emergency meals: mix, weigh, seal, and ship.
Funds are also needed to cover the cost of the $0.25 meals. Click here to donate.
The church is partnering with Lifeline Christian Mission and Haitian Christian Outreach for packing and delivering the meals.