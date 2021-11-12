(CBS DETROIT)– A brand-new Detroit Themed pop-up shop opens up this weekend in Downtown Detroit, and the message behind the brand is of encouragement.

Downtown Detroit’s newest brand Survived, started from humble beginnings.

“The idea was initiated through my own personal experience with overcoming adversity, and in doing so I formed this organization to assist others with social issues that we experience in the world today,” said Owner of ‘Survived’ social streetwear Joshua Felix.

Born and raised on Detroit’s Westside Felix says he’s seen adversity first hand. Like many urban areas he says poverty, lack of resources and crime was prevalent in his community and often times people become a product of that environment, but through his platform he’s letting them know they can overcome.

“Survived, the message behind it is to exist and continue to in spite of adversity,” Felix said.

Felix says all of his designs which range from men and women streetwear, casual and athletic wear is inspired by his upbringing.

“I tried to reimagine my childhood growing up, I ran track and field, I was a big of Eddie Bauer and a number of many other clothing lines,” said Felix.

Felix not only uses his brand as encouragement, he engages in community outreach, with each Survived purchase a portion of the proceeds are donated to feed and clothe Detroiters in need.

“It’s almost surreal to be able to give back,” Felix said.

The Survived Pop-Up is located at 1226 Library st, in Downtown Detroit.

Day/Hours of operation Nov 13, 2021-March 2022

Monday – Saturday: 11 am – 7 pm

Sunday: noon – 5pm

https://survivedstreetwear.com

