DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors were reviewing a warrant request following an arrest in a hit-and-run crash that killed a six-year-old girl in the Detroit area.

No charging decision had been made as of Friday morning, the Wayne County prosecutor’s office said.

A man Dearborn police described as a person of interest in Sunday’s crash voluntarily turned himself in Wednesday to authorities.

Dearborn police were searching for person of interest, Jyon Collins, in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 6-year-old girl. (Credit: Dearborn Police Department)

The girl was struck in a residential neighborhood of Dearborn, police said. Emergency workers took the girl to Children’s Hospital of Michigan in Detroit, where she died from her injuries.

The girl’s sisters saw her being hit while the family was visiting the girls’ grandmother, WDIV-TV reported.

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.