DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — The Detroit Health Department is partnering with the Detroit Public Schools Community District to hold its first COVID vaccination clinic for kids this weekend.
The school district is launching its "Get the Vax" campaign to get all students, staff and families vaccinated.
The clinic is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the following locations:
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Senior High School , 3200 E. Lafayette St.
- Randolph Career and Technical Center, 17101 Hubbell St.
The clinic is offering the Pfizer vaccine to children. The second dose will be scheduled for Dec. 4 at the same school locations.
Visit the detroitk12.org/covid19 or call the Detroit Health Department at 313-230-0505 to make an appointment.
