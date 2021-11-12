(CBS Detroit) — Law enforcement officials announced that five people accused of being part of a carjacking ring in Detroit, Dearborn and Southfield are in custody.

In a news conference Friday morning, officials said they believe the suspects are connected to at least seven carjackings. The suspects are between ages 16 and 25.

An investigation is ongoing.

According to a WWJ report, Police Chief James White said the carjackings occurred from late September to early November.

Out of the seven carjackings, Detroit police said three of them happened in the city.

Police said at about 10:35 p.m. on Oct. 23, two armed men approached a 50-year-old man, demanding his black 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee. After the victim complied and fled, the suspects left his vehicle at the scene.

The following day, police said two armed men carjacked a 41-year-old man in the 16000 block of West Seven Mile Road. The suspects took off in the victim’s red 2021 Dodge Challenger. The victim’s vehicle was found later that day in the area of Fenkell and Hubbell avenues.

On Nov. 4, five suspects carjacked a 25-year-old woman in the 20400 block of West McNichols Road. They left the scene in the woman’s gray Chrysler 200.

Officials also believe the suspects may have been connected to a shooting in Southfield earlier this week. The Detroit News reported that at around 10:10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8, police officers responded to reports of a shooting on Southfield Road near Lincoln Drive.

When police arrived at the location, they found a male victim who had been. According to The Detroit News, the victim told the officers that the two male suspects stole his black 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

On the same day of the shooting, authorities said a woman in Dearborn was yanked from a car and assaulted while her was held fiancé at gunpoint, WWJ reports. The theft in that incident involved a Dodge Charger.

