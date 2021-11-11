(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced crews will be removing the Third Street overpass above I-94 this weekend.
Due to this work, I-94 will be closed in both directions between I-96 and I-75.
The closure will begin at 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, and is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 15.
MDOT officials say during this closure, westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound I-75 and westbound I-96 back to westbound I-94. All entrance ramps to westbound I-94 will be closed beginning at 7 p.m. Friday from Mt. Elliott to M-10 (Lodge Freeway).
Eastbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via eastbound I-96 and northbound I-75 back to eastbound I-94. All entrance ramps to eastbound I-94 will be closed starting at 7 p.m. Friday from 30th Street to M-10. All entrance ramps will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.
The Third Street removal is being removed to help accommodate future improvements that are a part of the I-94 modernization project.
For updates on the I-94 modernization project, visit here.
