(CBS Detroit) — Metro Detroit communities on Thursday found different ways celebrate the men and women who served in the armed forces.
In Sterling Heights, the city held it annual Veteran’s Day ceremony with remarks from veterans, music from Henry Ford II High School band and a 21-gun salute.READ MORE: City Of Detroit Hosting Recruitment Event Friday, Seeking To Fill Positions In Multiple Departments
The event ended on the symbolic laying of wreaths and posting of colors by Veterans of Foreign Wars.READ MORE: Woman Identifies 3 Who Died In Car In Grand Rapids; No Details A Week Later
Students at the Woodhave-Browntwon School District in Woodhaven planned a special drive-thru Veteran’s Day parade.
Fifth grade students used the motto “Never forget – Thank a vet” as they look to remember those who served.MORE NEWS: Biden To Visit General Motors' Electric Vehicle Plant In Detroit On Nov. 17
