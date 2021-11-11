DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — If you are looking for a job, the City of Detroit is hosting a job fair Friday.
The "Getting Detroit Back to Work" event is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 12.
According to the city, the event seeks to fill 75 positions connected to President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) programming and 101 openings in various city departments, including law, accounting/finance, information technology, housing/community development, public safety, and construction management.
Many of the departments will be conducting on-the-spot interviews.
“We believe in the people of the City of Detroit and we want to provide an opportunity for Detroiters to be part of City government in a positive and progressive way,” says Shawn Rule, project manager City of Detroit.
Anyone interested must register to begin pre-screening before midnight on Thursday. Click here for more information and to register.
