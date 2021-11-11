City Of Detroit Hosting Recruitment Event Friday, Seeking To Fill Positions In Multiple DepartmentsThe "Getting Detroit Back to Work" event is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 12. Many of the departments will be conducting on-the-spot interviews.

Woman Identifies 3 Who Died In Car In Grand Rapids; No Details A Week LaterThree people found dead in a car in Grand Rapids a week ago have been identified as a 78-year-old woman, her daughter-in-law, and a child, a family member said.

Biden To Visit General Motors' Electric Vehicle Plant In Detroit On Nov. 17President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit General Motors' Factory ZERO Plant in Detroit on Wednesday, Nov. 17, according to a statement from the automaker.

Volunteers Of America Michigan Surprises 3 Vets With A Car On Veterans Day, Celebrates 10 Years Of Detroit Housing ProgramIn celebration of 125 years of service in Michigan, and 10 years of service to homeless veterans in Detroit, Volunteers of America Michigan (VOAMI) gave away cars to 3 Veterans the cars were donated by the Cars Helping People donation program.

Beaumont Warns Metro Detroit Is In 'Fourth COVID-19 Surge'Beaumont Health officials warn that Metro Detroit is experiencing another surge in COVID-19 cases as the health system says they have about 400 COVID-19 patients across its hospitals.

Detroit Man Pleads Guilty To Stealing Unemployment Insurance Benefits From 9 StatesA Detroit man pleaded guilty to wire fraud and identity theft after he was accused of defrauding nine states out of more than $1.6 million in unemployment insurance benefits.