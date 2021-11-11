DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit General Motors’ Factory ZERO Plant in Detroit on Wednesday, Nov. 17, according to a statement from the automaker.
The company says it will be welcoming the president as it opens “the doors to its all-electric assembly plant in the heart of Detroit and Hamtramck, Michigan.”READ MORE: City Of Detroit Hosting Recruitment Event Friday, Seeking To Fill Positions In Multiple Departments
“Factory ZERO is the culmination of GM’s multibillion-dollar U.S. investment in people, product and process. The electric trucks, SUVs and autonomous vehicles built at Factory ZERO will transform GM and the automotive industry,” read the statement from GM.READ MORE: Woman Identifies 3 Who Died In Car In Grand Rapids; No Details A Week Later
The Detroit News reports it will be Biden’s first visit since October when he went to Howell to discuss infrastructure spending. He is expected to revisit the topic during Wednesday’s visit.MORE NEWS: Volunteers Of America Michigan Surprises 3 Vets With A Car On Veterans Day, Celebrates 10 Years Of Detroit Housing Program
