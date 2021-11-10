DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — Police say an 18-year-old wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run involving a 6-year-old girl in Dearborn is in custody.
Dearborn police say Jyon Collins, who is considered a person of interest, turned himself in Wednesday.
“With the subject in custody it’s important to note that this investigation is active and ongoing. You will be kept updated when appropriate,” Police Chief Ronald Haddad said in a press release.
At about 2:50 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, police responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle in the 7600 block of Bingham Street.
When police arrived at the location, they identified the victim, who had several injuries from the incident. The child was rushed to Children's Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.
