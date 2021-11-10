DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Another step is being made toward helping the City of Detroit be safe.
Local leaders are implementing Proposal N, which removes dangerous vacant houses from neighborhoods.

The proposal was approved by voters a year ago.
The proposal was approved by voters a year ago.
Under Proposal N, 56 vacant properties have been demolished or stabilized in the Mapleridge neighborhood since May, with more than 200 demolitions planned.
According to a press release, Detroit’s Demolition Department has completed more than 750 demolitions with 2,200 more under and 900 in the demolition pipeline. The stabilization of 231 salvageable homes has been completed, with another 1,800 under contract.
"Proposal N funds have allowed us to move more efficiently than ever to improve the safety, value and health of our neighborhoods," LaJuan Counts, Demolition Department director, said in the press release. "As we continue demolition and stabilization activity in communities like Mapleridge, we'll continue to prioritize being as visible and accessible as possible, providing user-friendly ways for residents to stay current with our real-time progress."
