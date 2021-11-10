(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 6,283 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 163 deaths on Wednesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 1,172,800 and 22,684 deaths as of Nov. 10.READ MORE: Group Proposes To Transform Cooley High Into A Community Hub
Wednesday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Monday, Nov. 8. Over the two days (Tuesday and Wednesday), the average number of new confirmed cases is 3,142 per day.
Note: Due to a processing delay for lab results being entered into the MDSS, the two-day average underestimates the number of new referrals received since Monday. No delayed information has been lost. The cause of this issue is currently under investigation.
The deaths announced Wednesday includes 88 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.READ MORE: Person Of Interest Turns Himself In After Hit-And-Run That Killed 6-Year-Old In Dearborn
Data is now being updated on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
In the state, as of September 17, there has been a total of 906,096 recovered cases of COVID-19.MORE NEWS: MSP: Stranded Motorist Injured After Jumping Out Of Car, Striking Moving Vehicle On I-94
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.