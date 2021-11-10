Lawmakers OK Ban On FOIA-Avoidant Apps For State EmployeesThe Michigan House on Nov. 9 approved a ban on the use of messaging apps or other software on state employees’ work-issued electronic devices if the technology would prevent communications from being subject to public record requests.

Livingston County Undersheriff Resigns Following DUI ArrestA former officer and member of the Livingston County Sheriff's Office is resigning after being arrested.

Grosse Pointe Public Schools Debating Whether To Defy County Mask MandateThe debate over masks in Metro Detroit schools is back in the spotlight.

Traverse City-Based Munson Healthcare Goes 'Red' To Care For COVID PatientsA major health care provider in northern Michigan said it is putting an emphasis on COVID-19 care and reducing other services after a spike in the region.

Cadillac Square Marketplace Featuring Local Small Businesses Opens November 10-December 31Bedrock and the Rocket Community Fund are teaming up to make Downtown Detroit a winter wonderland throughout the colder months, with the return of the Downtown Detroit Markets and a host of other wintry family activities. The Cadillac Lodge by Bea’s will return to Cadillac Square on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, and new this year are the 1001 Winter Wonders and Decked Out Shopping Days.

Kmart Closing Its Last Michigan Store, Will Have Only Handful Of US Locations By Year's EndKmart is shuttering its last-remaining store in Michigan, the state where the once-proud retail chain launched in 1899.