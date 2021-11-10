(CBS DETROIT) – An investment could soon be coming to the corner of Hubbell and Chalfonte on Detroit’s west side.

“The story of Cooley High does not have to be over,” said Chris Lambert, C.E.O. and Founder of Life Remodeled.

What used to be home to the Cardinals, could be making a comeback as a community hub.

“This is something that is earth-shattering,” said Bishop Charles Ellis of Greater Grace Temple.

“Don’t take it for granted. This doesn’t happen every day. It doesn’t happen even every decade,” Ellis explained.

Life Remodeled is a Detroit based non-profit organization known for repurposing vacant schools.

The group is proposing to purchase and transform Cooley High into a center for children and families to enjoy social, educational, athletic, and economic programs.

“I want you guys to grant me the opportunity to beautify or renovate the six acres behind the school. I would like to put a football field back there,” said Lional Dalton, a Cooley High alumnus and Super Bowl Champion.

The group transformed four schools in Detroit and invested $38.5 million in local communities through home repairs and beautification projects.

Life Remodeled plans to offer Detroit Public Schools Community District $400,000 for the Cooley High building.

“Wholistic approach, we’re here to make a difference,” said Stockar McDougle, a partner in the project and former Detroit Lions player.

“We’re here to bring resources. We’re here to do the things that I wish I had someone to do for me when I was a young man.”

A decision on the school’s future will be made in the first quarter of 2022.

