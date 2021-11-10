DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — Police in Dearborn are searching for an 18-year-old man considered a person of interest in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 6-year-old girl.
Police are looking for Jyon Collins, who is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
At about 2:50 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, police responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle in the 7600 block of Bingham Street.
When police arrived at the location, they identified the victim, who had several injuries from the incident. The child was rushed to Children's Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.
“This tragedy has impacted our entire community. We will expend every resource until the person responsible is located,” Police Chief Ronald Haddad said in a press release.
Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information on Collins’ whereabouts.
Anyone with information is asked contact Dearborn police at 313-943-2241 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up or www.1800speakup.org.
