FBI Detroit Warns Of Domestic Adoption Fraud SchemesFBI Detroit is warning anyone involved in the adoption process to report it to federal officials if they believe it may be a fraudulent scheme.

Appointments Available For Pediatric Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine In Oakland CountyMore than 7,000 residents in Oakland County have made appointments to receive the pediatric dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and there are still appointments available.

Kalamazoo Man Dies After Exchanging Gunfire With OfficersA Kalamazoo man fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire with police following a standoff has been identified as the suspect in a recent shooting that critically injured a woman.

Dearborn Police Search For Person Of Interest In Fatal Hit-And-Run That Killed 6-Year-Old GirlPolice in Dearborn are searching for an 18-year-old man considered a person of interest in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 6-year-old girl.

Metro Detroit Native Danny Fenster Could Face Life In Prison In MyanmarAmerican journalist Danny Fenster has been hit with new criminal charges in Myanmar that carry a maximum sentence of life in prison, his lawyer said.

Lawmakers OK Ban On FOIA-Avoidant Apps For State EmployeesThe Michigan House on Nov. 9 approved a ban on the use of messaging apps or other software on state employees’ work-issued electronic devices if the technology would prevent communications from being subject to public record requests.