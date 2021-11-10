(CBS DETROIT) – More than 7,000 residents in Oakland County have made appointments to receive the pediatric dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and there are still appointments available.
The Oakland County Health Division also continues to offer first, second, third, and booster doses.
"Now that 5 to 11-year-old residents are eligible to receive the pediatric dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, there are nearly 364,000 eligible Oakland County residents out of 1,190,128 who remain unvaccinated, more than 140,000 of whom are ages 5-19 years old," said health officials in a news release.
Here are updates on vaccination status for residents in Oakland County:
- Total eligible residents 5 – 11 years old (eligible for pediatric dose): 98,739
- Number of residents 5 – 11 years old who have received first dose: 3,323
- Number of residents 5 – 11 years old who have received second dose: 0
- Vaccine coverage for residents 5 – 11 years old: 3.4 percent
- Total eligible residents 12 and older: 1,091,389
- Number of residents 12 and older who have received first dose: 822,903
- Number of residents 12 and older who have completed vaccination: 761,894
- Vaccine coverage for residents 12 and older: 74 percent
- Total eligible residents 16 and older: 1,029,737
- Number of residents 16 and older who have received first dose: 787,009
- Number of residents 16 and older who have completed vaccination: 728,925
- Vaccine coverage for residents 16 and older: 76.4 percent
- Total eligible senior residents 65 and older: 217,676
- Number of senior residents who have received first dose: 196,821
- Number of senior residents who have completed vaccination: 183,018
- Vaccine coverage for senior residents: 90.4 percent
- Total primary series doses administered within Oakland County: 1,527,153
- Total third and booster doses administered in Oakland County: 141,378
To make an appointment, visit here, or call 800-848-5533.
