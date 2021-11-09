PARCHMENT, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan high school runner who finished second in a state championship race was disqualified for expressing four-letter words of joy as he crossed the finish line.
Garrett Winter, a senior at Parchment High School, ran the 3.1-mile course in 15 minutes, 27 seconds, a personal best. But officials said his profanities Saturday at the end of the Division 2 race violated a national rule that governs conduct in high school running.READ MORE: Traverse City-Based Munson Healthcare Goes 'Red' To Care For COVID Patients
Cody Inglis, assistant director of the Michigan High School Athletic Association, said Winter’s words could be heard 50 yards away.
“It’s a horrible thing,” Inglis told MLive.com, referring to the disqualification. “Nobody takes any pride or joy in this, but the fact is that the rule was enforced.”READ MORE: Cadillac Square Marketplace Featuring Local Small Businesses Opens November 10-December 31
Winter said his second-place finish — “the race of my life” — was the result of rigorous training.
“As I crossed the finish line, my emotions got the best of me,” Winter said. “I swore in excitement of what I had just accomplished. I swore when I finished the race and saw the time. I did not swear at anyone. I swore out of jubilation with pure adrenaline and emotion.”
He said he regretted putting race officials “in the position to make this call.”MORE NEWS: Kmart Closing Its Last Michigan Store, Will Have Only Handful Of US Locations By Year's End
© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.