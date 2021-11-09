Traverse City-Based Munson Healthcare Goes 'Red' To Care For COVID PatientsA major health care provider in northern Michigan said it is putting an emphasis on COVID-19 care and reducing other services after a spike in the region.

Cadillac Square Marketplace Featuring Local Small Businesses Opens November 10-December 31Bedrock and the Rocket Community Fund are teaming up to make Downtown Detroit a winter wonderland throughout the colder months, with the return of the Downtown Detroit Markets and a host of other wintry family activities. The Cadillac Lodge by Bea’s will return to Cadillac Square on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, and new this year are the 1001 Winter Wonders and Decked Out Shopping Days.

Kmart Closing Its Last Michigan Store, Will Have Only Handful Of US Locations By Year's EndKmart is shuttering its last-remaining store in Michigan, the state where the once-proud retail chain launched in 1899.

Customers Frustrated Over Furniture Shipping DelaysChallenges stem from vendors facing difficulties obtaining raw materials, in addition to distribution issues.

Profanity At Finish Disqualifies 2nd Place Michigan RunnerA Michigan high school runner who finished second in a state championship race was disqualified for expressing four-letter words of joy as he crossed the finish line.

Michigan Department of Natural Resources Asking Anglers To Turn In Adipose Fin-Clipped FishIf you've caught a trout or salmon in Michigan with an adipose fin clipped, the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says it may have a tag with important information.