(CBS DETROIT) – The Southfield Police Department is seeking assistance in locating two suspects wanted in connection to a carjacking and shooting.
The Detroit News reported that at around 10:10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8, police officers responded to reports of a shooting at 25826 Southfield Road near Lincoln.
When they arrived at the location, they found a male victim who had been shot.
According to the Detroit News, the victim told the officers that the two male suspects stole his black 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
He also told officers that the suspects were two younger men who were wearing ski masks.
Police say the victim was shot in his hand, forearm, and back.
If anyone has any information relating to this incident, they are urged to contact the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500.
