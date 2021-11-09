Biden Vax-Test Mandate Covers Government Workers In MichiganMichigan is one of 26 states to operate and enforce workplace safety rules instead of the U.S. government.

Whistleblower Gets $24M In Hyundai-Kia Engine Recall CaseThe U.S. government's road safety agency has paid more than $24 million to a whistleblower who reported that Hyundai and Kia moved too slowly to recall of over 1 million vehicles with engines that could freeze up or catch fire.

Mariners' Church To Hold Annual Observance Of Fitzgerald ShipwreckThe annual observance of the Edmund Fitzgerald shipwreck will be held in-person and livestreamed from Mariners’ Church in downtown Detroit.

White House: US Will Discuss Michigan Pipeline With CanadaThe U.S. and Canada will discuss the future of an oil pipeline that crosses part of the Great Lakes and is the subject of rising tension over whether it should be shut down, the White House said Monday.

Detroit Organization Awarded $25K Grant To Encourage More Girls In Engineering, STEM ProgramsA new grant is aiming to empower young Detroit girls.

U.S. Land Border Reopens To Vaccinated Canadians After More Than A YearAfter 20 months of being closed, the U.S. land border reopened to vaccinated Canadians on Monday.