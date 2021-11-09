(CBS DETROIT) – Two Metro-Detroit families went furniture shopping at two different stores, but somehow ended up with the same results.

Confusion on their orders and late deliveries.

Lashayla Anderson says she purchased a couch from Z Gallerie for $1,500.

“I went through a whole process of years for this piece and only to get solely disappointed,” Anderson said.

When the delivery finally arrived 9 months later, it was the wrong color.

“It was ordered at the end of last year, delivered end of August,” Anderson continued.

CW50’S Cryss Walker spoke with Z Gallerie’s escalations team on the phone.

They say the challenges stem from vendors facing difficulties obtaining raw materials, in addition to distribution issues.

Melanie Bowers and her family is settling in a new home, and they wanted a new look to match.

Bowers says Art Van is usually her go to spot, but since the store closed, she decided to give Value City Furniture a try.

“Calling the store, it’s like, you know good luck,” Bowers said.

“If you can get someone on the phone because the manager of the store did express they’re under staffed.”

Bowers says getting bed of her dreams turned out to be a nightmare.

“Every other place I went to didn’t have any furniture in stock, so my husband went to go pick-up the bed and when he came back to put it together, it was missing pieces,” Bowers explained.

Value City Furniture’s chief marketing officer tells CW50 they are also experiencing supply chain disruptions, that could affect orders.

The statement reads:

“While we have experienced delays in shipments, our associates are working hard to communicate with our customers about inventory levels as well as expected delivery timelines.

We are focused on doing everything in our power to help alleviate the sourcing constraints and do the right thing for our customers.”

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.