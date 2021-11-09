(CBS DETROIT)– It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Detroit including shopping opportunities with local small businesses.

Photo Credit-Bedrock Detroit

Decked out Detroit continues as Bedrock and Rocket Community Fund transforms Cadillac square into an outdoor marketplace featuring 18 local small businesses, many of whom have struggled during this past year. They’re hoping this seasonal space can help their business grow.

Photo Credit-Bedrock Detroit

“I think it’s going to propel me forward just being able to get the exposure I’m not able to get online with social media,” said Dessaray Seay, Owner of Bow- Aholic Bowtique.

Seay says her daughters inspired her to create handmade bows and hair accessories to start her business in 2018, and at the very least the pandemic has helped with her creativity.

“It was through crafting that I was able to I guess look toward the brighter side of the pandemic and make sure I was also having some type of income coming in,” Said Seay.

Along with hair accessories the market features everything from gourmet snacks, clothing for pets and people and bath goods, and if you want to take a break from shopping you can warm up inside the cozy Cadillac Lodge and grab a specialty drink from Bea’s Café.

“Really fun festive options like marshmallows and candy canes and we have salted Carmel rosemary for our flavors so it’s just really out of the box but everyone’s going to love it,” said Beatrice Wolnerman, Owner of Beas Detroit Cafe.

Wolnerman has a small café in Eastern Market and says, having the opportunity to take over concessions at the Cadillac Lodge this year is amazing.

“We’ve been pivoting, changing, adapting as much as we possibility can but now I feel like we’re really catching our stride, I have a really good feeling its going to be a wonderful couple month down here,” Wolnerman said.

Decked Out Detroit Holiday events.

Eighteen local retailers to set up shop for the holiday season for the return of the Downtown Detroit Markets, running Wednesday, November 10, 2021 – Friday, December 31, 2021

Cadillac Lodge by Bea’s to offer family-friendly entertainment and tasty treats

1001 Woodward to be transformed into 1001 Winter Wonders featuring an enchanting family trip through Downtown’s version of the North Pole

Visit DeckedOutDetroit.com for updated information on downtown dining, shopping and entertainment experiences

