NANCY DREW – Friday, November 12, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
HOW DEEP WILL YOU GO? – The Drew Crew (Kennedy McMann, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon) goes on the hunt for an underground prison that may hold answers to the Frozen Hearts killings – all while following a lead on a relic that could cure George of the paranormal affliction that’s shortening her lifespan.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 8,911 New COVID-19 Cases, 47 Deaths
Ace tries to enlist Amanda Bobbsey (guest star Aadila Dosani) in bringing her father to justice.
Also starring Scott Wolf.READ MORE: Suspension Upheld For Michigan Doctor In Medical Marijuana Case
Ruben Garcia directed the episode written by Lisa Bao (#306).
Original airdate 11/12/2021.
Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.MORE NEWS: City Rolls Out Detroit Alerts 365, Free Emergency Notification System For Detroiters