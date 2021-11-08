SUPERGIRL – Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
THE PENULTIMATE EPISODE KICKS OFF THE TWO-HOUR FINALE FOR "SUPERGIRL" – In the penultimate buildup to the season finale, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the super friends take drastic action after a loved one is kidnapped by Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) and Lex (guest star Jon Cryer).
An unlikely ally steps in to help the team.
The episode was directed by Glen Winter with story by J. Holtham and teleplay by Derek Simon & Jay Faerber (#619).
Original airdate 11/9/2021.