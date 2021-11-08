EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS Detroit) – The search for missing 18-year-old Brendan Santo continued over the weekend with Michigan State University Police expanding its partnership with multiple agencies.

The partnership includes:

Police said the investigation included reviews of cellular, smart phone and GPS data, as well as searches by foot, drone, helicopter, boat, canine units, divers and civilian volunteers.

“We have been collaborating with our local, state, and federal partners for several days, and this arrangement formalizes and expands our team while making additional expert resources and personnel available to assist us in bringing Brendan home,” said Inspector Chris Rozman, public information officer with MSU Police and Public Safety. “We particularly appreciate the continued help and support offered by Grand Valley State University and Oakland County, who have been providing investigators with direct contact to those close with Brendan.”

According to MSU police, the 18-year-old Grand Valley State University student was last seen on Oct. 29 at MSU where he was visiting friends.

Last week, university police said they did not suspect foul play and did not believe Santo intended to harm himself. The search also expanded to Red Cedar River.

“We recognize that this has been a concerning time for members of our community and beyond and we appreciate the outpouring of support from each of you and your individual efforts to spread awareness about our ongoing efforts,” said Vice President for Public Safety and Chief of Police Marlon Lynch. “We will continue our tireless search and investigation, and we will do everything we can to bring Brendan home.”

Police said the Santo family will be offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with credible information that leads to finding Santo. The reward will be managed through Crime Stoppers of Mid–Michigan through the existing MSU Police and Public Safety toll–free tip line and tip email.

Anyone with information can call toll–free at 844–99–MSUPD or email tips@police.msu.edu. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Mid–Michigan at 517–483–STOP.

MSU Police and Public Safety can be contacted anytime by calling 517–355–2221 or 911 for emergencies.

