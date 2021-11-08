(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 8,911 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 47 deaths on Monday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 1,166,517 and 22,521 deaths as of Nov. 8.READ MORE: Suspension Upheld For Michigan Doctor In Medical Marijuana Case
Monday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Friday, Nov. 5. Over the three days (Saturday, Sunday, and Monday), the average number of new confirmed cases is 2,970 per day.
The deaths announced Monday includes 21 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.READ MORE: City Rolls Out Detroit Alerts 365, Free Emergency Notification System For Detroiters
Data is now being updated on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
In the state, as of September 17, there has been a total of 906,096 recovered cases of COVID-19.MORE NEWS: Detroit Man Charged In Fatal Hit-And-Run
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.