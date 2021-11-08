HAYES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 67-year-old Detroit-area man has died following a small single-engine plane crash in central Michigan.
Clare County sheriff’s deputies responded about 9:30 a.m. Friday to the crash in Hayes Township, which is about 188 miles northwest of Detroit.
The victim has been identified as Theodore Gauthier, of Pontiac. Gauthier was the pilot and the only person on the plane, authorities said.
The crash was under investigation.
